Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Up 5.6%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.78 and last traded at $124.35. Approximately 711,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 806,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

