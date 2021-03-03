Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.55

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $25.88. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 4,428 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

