Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $48.78 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

