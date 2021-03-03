Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.57.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

