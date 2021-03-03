Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.02.
About Plato Income Maximiser
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.