Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.54. Planet 13 shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,337,188 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

