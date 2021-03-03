PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $76.28 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $76.28 million and $1.25 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

