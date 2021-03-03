Pirate Chain Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $181,790.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00248372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00097879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 180.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

