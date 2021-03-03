Piper Sandler Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $625.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.53 and a 200-day moving average of $532.67. The stock has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

