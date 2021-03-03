Piper Sandler Comments on Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.78) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

