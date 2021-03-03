Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.