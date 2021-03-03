Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 5.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.12 and last traded at $175.52. 5,279,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,985,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

