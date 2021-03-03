PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.
