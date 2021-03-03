PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE PMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 25,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.