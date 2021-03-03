PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE PMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 25,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

