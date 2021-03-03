PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NRGX)

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NRGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

