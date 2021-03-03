PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund
