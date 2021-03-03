PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

