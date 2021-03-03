PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PCK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

