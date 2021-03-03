PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 16,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
