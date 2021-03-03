Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.