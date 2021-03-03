PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.88. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 103,935 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.69.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

