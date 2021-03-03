Phoenix Global (PHB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $657,081.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $26.49 million and $657,081.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00480073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00073034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060237 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00793852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00028336 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,479,897,358 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

