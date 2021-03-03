Phillips 66 Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical volume of 1,346 call options.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 1,254,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

