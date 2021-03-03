Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE PSXP traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $29.40. 26,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

