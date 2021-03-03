PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 28th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,533,693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,113,356,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,230,813. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get PHI Group alerts:

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.