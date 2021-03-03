PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 28th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,533,693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,113,356,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,230,813. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
