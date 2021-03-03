PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
GHY stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.