PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

GHY stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

