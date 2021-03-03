PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:GHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 207,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,636. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
