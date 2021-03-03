PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:GHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 207,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,636. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

