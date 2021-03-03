Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MATD stock opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £21.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

