Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 125

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 139 ($1.82) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,849 ($37.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,707.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,649.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,019 ($39.44).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

