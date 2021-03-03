Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.
Shares of PERI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
