Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.