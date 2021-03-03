Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the January 28th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

