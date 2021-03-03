People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.