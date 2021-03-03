People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 15,806 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

MS stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

