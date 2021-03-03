People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,108,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

