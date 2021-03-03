People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

BA stock opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $297.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

