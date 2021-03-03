People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

