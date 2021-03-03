People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

