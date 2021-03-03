People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

