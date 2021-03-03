Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,336,000. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

