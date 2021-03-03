Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. Acquires 1,402 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,349.00.

PWOD opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

