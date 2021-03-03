PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $12.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.35. 381,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,559. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

