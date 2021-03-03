Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $23,766,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $14.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

