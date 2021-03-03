Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $402.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
NYSE:PAYC traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.86. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average of $374.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
