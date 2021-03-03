Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $402.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.86. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average of $374.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

