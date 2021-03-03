PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 5.6% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.35. 5,332,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,730,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $312.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.