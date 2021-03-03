ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0594 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $97,333.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,353.29 or 1.00266546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00095419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004248 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

