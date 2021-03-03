Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Shares of PK opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

