Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.
Shares of PK opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
