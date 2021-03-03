Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.32. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 58,861 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

