Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSE PARR opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 75.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 55.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.