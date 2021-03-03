Papp L Roy & Associates Makes New $202,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

XNTK traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

