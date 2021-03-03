Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Down 4.2%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

NOVKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

